Blackpool weather forecast: Temperatures set to soar as heatwave hits Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright on Monday 22 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures as a heatwave hits the UK.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see some cloud, interspersed by sunny spells. The temperature will remain at 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright, wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 28C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 26 July to Sunday 4 August said: “Overnight rain and thunderstorms will clear eastwards on Friday, to sunny spells and occasional showers.

“The showers will mainly be in the west, with a low risk of thunderstorms, and they will introduce fresher conditions.

“It will be breezy in the north, with further cloud and rain from the southwest later.

“Into the weekend, confidence falls low, but fresher conditions will be the most probable. A northwest to southeast split will be the most likely scenario.”