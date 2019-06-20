Blackpool weather forecast: Sunshine or rain?

Have your say

Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 20 June, with cloud, rain and sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain throughout. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see rain ease, turning to bright sunshine throughout the rest of the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine and remain dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 14C

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 24 June to Wednesday 3 July said: “Unsettled weather dominates on Monday with a band of heavy rain pushing northeastwards across the northern half of the UK, but with heavy showers breaking out in parts of the south.

“There's a risk of thunderstorms bringing some torrential downpours across central and eastern England where it could be very warm.”