Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain will hit Blackpool

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 5 July, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain hit from 5am until around 10am, with bright sunshine throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 9 July to Thursday 18 July said: “This period will start with predominantly dry and fine weather in the south, and less settled weather in the north, with outbreaks of rain at times and breezier conditions.

“By Wednesday or Thursday it is likely to become less settled everywhere across the UK, with outbreaks of rain likely.

“Temperatures will be near the average for the time of year, but it will be locally warm in the south at first.”