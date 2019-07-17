Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 17 July, with cloud, sunny skies and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, turning cloudy at around 11am. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see heavy rain from 2pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain is set to continue, turning lighter from 7pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: Sunday 21 July to Tuesday 30 July said: “Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers across northern Britain, with largely dry conditions to close out the weekend in the south.

“Into the start of next week, low pressure is most likely to be close to northwest Britain, bringing stronger winds and occasionally heavy rain.

“Further southeast, it should be mostly dry with the potential to tap into very warm air drifting north out of Europe.”