Blackpool weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans later

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will be sunny, but it will turn cloudy from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 4pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will be cloudy, but light rain will hit from 9pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 10C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to a mixture of light and heavy rain and cloud. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 4 May to Monday 13 May said: “Cold, showery conditions will probably affect the east and far north on Saturday, with the showers likely to be wintry over northern hills.

“For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions later.”