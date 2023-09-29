News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to see cloudy days, heavy rain and occasional sunny spells next week

Blackpool will see a mixture of cloudy days, heavy rain and occasional sunny spells next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:52 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:52 BST
Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, September 30

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Preston set to see cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: David R. Tribble)Preston set to see cloudy days, light rain and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: David R. Tribble)
Highs of 15C and lows of 13C.

Sunday, October 1

Heavy showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Highs of 18C and lows of 14C.

Monday, October 2

Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.

Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.

Tuesday, October 3

Clear changing to light showers by late morning.

Highs of 15C and lows of 13C.

Wednesday, October 4

Cloudy.

Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.

Thursday, October 5

Cloudy.

Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.

