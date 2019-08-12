Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 12 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain and cloud, with some small sunny intervals. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see light rain continuing until around 3pm, turning overcast before rain hits again from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will then see bright sunshine, before rain hits from 9pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to begin with light showers, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 16 August to Sunday 25 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, especially in the west or northwest.

“These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK. It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”