Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hits blackpool but this is when sunshine will return

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, rain and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain hit until around 10am. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will then begin cloudy, with pure sunshine from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud and sunshine throughout the day, with the chance of showers early in the morning. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 6 May to Wednesday 15 May said: “After a cold start with a widespread frost, Bank Holiday Monday is likely to be dry for most places with sunny spells, although the odd shower is possible.

“There is a small chance that far western and northern areas may see more changeable and windier conditions.

“During the day it will be rather cold for many, although it should feel pleasant in the sunshine in any sheltered spots.”