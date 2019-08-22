Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Thursday 22 August, with light rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin with light rain, which will ease off by around 11am, remaining cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will remain mostly overcast, with the chance of small, sunny intervals between 2pm and 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 26 August to Wednesday 4 September said: “Monday will be dry and sunny for the majority, although with the continued risk of low cloud and fog around far west and northeastern coasts.

“A cloudier day for northwestern parts with strengthening winds and some rain here.

“Remaining very warm for most and hot in the southeast, with a small chance for some thundery showers here later on.

“Through the end of August and early September we will see a good deal of dry weather and sunshine.”