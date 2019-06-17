Blackpool weather forecast:  Rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 17 June, with sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 17 June, with sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

Monday morning will see light rain hit from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain will then ease by lunchtime, with cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to 16C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will then see some sunshine. The temperature will dip to 14C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tuesday will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the day. It will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 21 June to Sunday 30 June said: “Showers are likely in the north on Friday, some heavy and thundery, whilst it should remain drier further south.

“A ridge of high pressure should then bring a good deal of fine and at times sunny weather next weekend, before showery rain arrives in the west later on Sunday.”