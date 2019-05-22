Blackpool weather forecast: Rain hit Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will continue to see light rain, which will ease off completely by around 2pm, remaining cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 6pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some small spells of sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 26 May to Tuesday 4 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with some stronger winds at times. However, most areas will see dry and fine weather for part of the weekend. Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.