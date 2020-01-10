Blackpool weather forecast: persistent heavy rain to shower Blackpool this weekend

A wet weekend is in store for Blackpool, with forecasts of persistent heavy rain to shower the city over the coming days.

Saturday is expected to see the worst of the weather, with a mixture of heavy rain and cloud in store, with some brief brighter spells.

A wet weekend is in store for Blackpool, with forecasts of persistent heavy rain to shower the city over the coming days.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (10 Jan)

Friday will see bright sunshine throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry, until rain hits from 9pm onwards.

Overnight temperature of 6C.

Saturday (11 Jan)

Saturday morning will begin cloudy, before light rain hits from 11am onwards. This will turn heavy by 1pm and continue throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 12pm and remain so throughout the afternoon. The temperature will then begin to dip after 6pm, with an overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (12 Jan)

Sunday will begin cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 12pm onwards, continuing throughout the rest of the afternoon. This will ease by around 6pm, with the rest of the evening remaining dry.

The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Overnight temperature of 4C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains it will be “a showery picture for much of Sunday.

“Further wet and windy weather arriving Monday afternoon. Tuesday will start dry though another spell of rain will push through towards evening.”