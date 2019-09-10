Blackpool weather forecast: Overcast conditions but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 10 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be mostly cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see overcast conditions until bright sunshine returns from 4pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some sunshine continue before turning cloudy. Light rain will hit from 10pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light rain, heavy rain, cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”