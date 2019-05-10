Blackpool weather forecast: Light rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will see rain continue, before easing off by around 2pm and remaining cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 14 May to Thursday 23 May said: “High pressure will dominate the weather across the UK into next week, which will give predominately fine, dry and settled weather with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn chilly with the risk of patchy rural frost, also some isolated mist and fog patches.”