Blackpool weather forecast: Here’s when temperatures will drop this weekend

Blackpool is set to see a weekend filled with mostly sunshine, but it will be chillier as temperatures drop.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (17 Jan)

Friday afternoon will see light rain turn to a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

Saturday (18 Jan)

Saturday morning will see bright sunshine from 9am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

Bright sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon, turning cloudy but remaining dry from 5pm onwards.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 4pm, with an overnight temperature of 1C.

Sunday (19 Jan)

Sunday morning will see early mist and cloud turn to bright sunshine by 12pm.

Sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by 3pm.

Sunshine will turn to cloud by around 5pm, but the evening will remain dry throughout.

The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Overnight temperature of 2C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be “another dry and sunny day on Sunday with light winds.

“Staying dry Monday but becoming cloudier with patchy rain arriving towards evening. Drier again Tuesday, remaining cloudy."