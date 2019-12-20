Blackpool weather forecast: Here’s when it will rain this weekend

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to see a mixture of rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (20 Dec)

Friday will see light rain hit from 2pm onwards, easing off at around 7pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 5pm.

The temperature will begin to dip after 9pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

Saturday (21 Dec)

Saturday will see light rain hit from 8am until around 10am.

It will then be cloudy, but dry, throughout the rest of the day.

The temperature will slowly climb to its peak of 7C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 5pm, with an overnight temperature of 4C.

Sunday (22 Dec)

Sunday will be cloudy and dry throughout the morning and afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm and remain so throughout the day.

Overnight temperature of 6C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday looks generally overcast with a few showers around. Monday looks brighter, but colder.

“Some prolonged rain is likely overnight into Christmas Eve, but potentially some fine conditions during the day.”