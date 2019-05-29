Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit - this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will be 12C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see heavy rain hit at 5pm, continuing throughout the evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 6pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then be overcast throughout the morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 2 June to Tuesday 11 June said: “Sunday will see warm conditions for many areas, locally very warm in the southeast where the brightest conditions are likely. It could also feel quite humid.

“Scattered thundery showers may break out during Sunday, with cooler fresher conditions already in the northwest spreading southeast to most, if not all parts by Monday.”