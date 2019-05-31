Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit Blackpool today

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, with heavy rain between 9pm and 10pm. The temperature will dip to 14C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will begin cloudy, changing to light rain by late morning, wit heavy rain during the afternoon. It will remain warm with a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 4 June to Thursday 13 June said: “Tuesday and Wednesday see fresher conditions established across the UK, with most places seeing showers or some longer spells of rain interspersed by bright or sunny spells.

“The bulk of the rain will probably be in the northwest and here temperatures will be below normal, and it will be windy at times.”