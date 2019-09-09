Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Monday 9 September, with cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will turn lighter by 10am, easing off by around 11am.. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”