Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Wednesday 14 August, with rain and overcast conditions throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will increase to 16C. .

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see rain easing off completely, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see light showers during the morning and early afternoon, with bright sunshine from 2pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 18 August to Tuesday 27 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“Sunshine and showers will be likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of thunderstorms and coastal gales. Into next week, there will be brighter and showery interludes across the UK.

“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west at first.”