Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool - this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon is set to see heavy rain continue. The temperature will remain at 14C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see rain continue, turning lighter by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 12C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then begin cloudy, but change to light showers by late morning. However, rain will ease by early afternoon and remain dry throughout the rest of the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 8 June to Monday 17 June said: “The unsettled, cool and changeable theme looks set to continue into the weekend, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, perhaps some longer spells of rain affecting northern parts.

“There is still the likelihood of some persistent rain and perhaps strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect some parts for a time, most likely on Sunday.

“Into next week and it will probably stay cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain at times.”