Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

The weather in Blackpool is set to a mixed bag on Wednesday 4 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny intervals and light rain. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards, easing to light rain by 1pm but continuing to hit until around 3pm. The remainder of the afternoon will then see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry throughout. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then begin sunny, before changing to light showers by late morning. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”