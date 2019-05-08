Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see continuous rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see rain ease off by around 8pm, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 8C by 9pm and remain so throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be overcast during the morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 12 May - Tuesday 21 May said: “Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells, after a chilly start with a touch of rural frost.

“High pressure looks set to become established across the UK into next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.”