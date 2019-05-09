Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Blackpool but this is when it will ease

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see rain ease by around 5pm, before hitting again between 9pm and 11pm. The temperature will dip to 7C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 13 May to Wednesday 22 May said: “High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

“However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.”