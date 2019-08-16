Blackpool weather forecast: Heavy downpours and strong winds hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Friday 16 August, with rain throughout the day.

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: "Outbreaks of heavy rain will move southeastwards this morning, with strong winds."

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see rain turn lighter by 4pm, but continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light rain continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 20 August to Thursday 29 August said: “Tuesday will be cool and bright with a mixture of sunshine and showers, although winds will be lighter and showers less widespread.

“Thereafter, there is a trend for the weather to become more settled across many parts of the UK as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

“This will allow increasingly dry and bright weather to develop with rain and strong winds generally becoming confined to the north and northwest.”