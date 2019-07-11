Blackpool weather forecast: Dull day but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 11 July, with cloud and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will remain cloudy. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will then see some bursts of sunshine, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 16C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see light showers during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Monday 15 July to Wednesday 24 July said: “Monday should be a dry day across most of the UK, with bright or sunny spells, although there will perhaps just be the odd shower in a few places.

“Through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

“The timings of these systems is currently uncertain and are still likely to be interspersed with drier and brighter periods.”