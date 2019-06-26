Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

After a cloudy start, things are about to improve.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

It's a cloudy start, but things will improve

It's a cloudy start, with temperatures around 16 C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The cloud will thin during the morning to give some sunny spells by the afternoon. It will feel pleasantly warm in any sunshine with light winds. Maximum temperature 23 C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Staying dry overnight with clear skies for most, although perhaps some cloud advancing into eastern parts at times through the small hours of Thursday morning. Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 9 C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

A dry and settled day with plenty of sunshine and a light or moderate breeze. Feeling warm with temperatures higher than on Wednesday. Maximum temperature 25 C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

Staying dry, sunny and warm on Friday and Saturday with temperatures likely peaking on Saturday. A return to cooler conditions for Sunday with scattered showers and a westerly breeze.