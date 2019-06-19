Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 19 June, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will increase during the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will then see bursts of bright sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 5pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see sunny intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 23 June to Tuesday 2 July said: “On Sunday most places will start fine, bright, and dry and remain so through much of the day, especially in northern and eastern parts.

“Temperatures will recover to normal or be locally warm.

“However, for southwestern and western parts heavy rain and some strong winds should arrive during the day as low pressure moves towards the UK from the southwest.”