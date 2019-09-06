Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to a mixed bag on Friday 6 September, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see light showers between 7pm and 8pm, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.

“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.

“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”