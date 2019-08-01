Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright on Thursday 1 August, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin cloudy, until bright sunshine hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 5 August to Wednesday 14 August said: “Bands of rain and showers are likely to move northeastwards across the UK during Monday, with heaviest rain towards the northwest.

“The south is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, but more persistent rain may reach the southwest later Monday and into Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK. This would bring west to southwesterly winds across the majority of the UK.”