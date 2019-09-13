Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when bright sunshine will hit

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 13 September, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 13 September, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards, continuing throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 17 September to Thursday 26 September said: “Tuesday starts cloudy with some drizzle in the south. This will gradually clear with sunny spells developing for most, although showers are likely in the north.

“The rest of the week sees predominantly settled conditions across the UK, with any wet and windy weather confined to the far north. There'll be some warm sunshine by day, but some chilly nights with overnight fog patches possible.

“This weather pattern is likely to continue through the rest of the period, with drier and more settled conditions probable for many, especially across the south, while any windier conditions with rain or showers most likely across the north.”