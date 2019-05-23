Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 13C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells, turning clear and dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 27 May to Wednesday 5 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with blustery winds at times.

“The rain is more likely in the north, but still there is a chance of the odd shower in the south, amongst some sunny spells.

“Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.”