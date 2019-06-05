Blackpool weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when rain could spoil plans later

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be remain overcast throughout. The temperature will increase to its peak of 14C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain set to hit between 7pm and 8pm. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of sunshine and light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 9 June to Tuesday 18 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.

“Into next week and it will probably start cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain.”