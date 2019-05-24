Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine throughout the day

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

Blackpool will also be warm throughout the day as temperatures continue to rise.

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 13C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear but dry for the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, with light rain set to hit mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 28 May to Thursday 6 June said: “Tuesday will see sunny spells and showers for many areas, the showers initially in the north and east, then developing widely through the day.

“Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.”