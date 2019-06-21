Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when heavy rain and thunder is set to hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright on Friday 21 June, with sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine and remain dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout the day, which will change to cloudy by early evening. Maximum temperature of 21C.

Sunday and Monday are then set to see thunderstorms and rain, with a Met Office yellow weather warning currently in place.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 25 June to Thursday 4 July said: “Unsettled, very warm and humid weather is likely to continue for many through Tuesday with showers breaking out, especially in the south.

“There is uncertainty in the location of these, but they will be heavy with thunderstorms bringing the potential for torrential downpours.

“Through the second half of the week, much of the UK is likely to remain humid and very warm, perhaps hot giving the possibility of further heavy showers and thunderstorms.”