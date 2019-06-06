Blackpool weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin with mostly bright sunshine. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see sunshine, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will increase to its peak of 15C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 9 June to Tuesday 18 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.

“Into next week and it will probably start cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain.”