Blackpool weather forecast: Blue skies will be short lived as cloud set to hit resort today

Following a bright start the weather is expected to become cloudy later today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Cloud will hit later this afternoon.

Today's bright start will be with us throughout the morning and into the early afteroon. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Light cloud is expected from 3pm, with the rest of the afternoon remaining cloudy. Temperatures will stay steady at 14C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be a mixed bag of sunny spells, light and heavy rain. The temperature will be a little cooler than today reaching a peak of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Friday 14 June said: “There will be further wet and windy weather on Wednesday.

"Staying unsettled thereafter with further showers or longer spells of rain, and only limited brightness. Staying cool throughout."