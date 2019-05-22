Blackpool May bank holiday weather: three day weekend forecast

The second bank holiday of May is just around the corner - but will the weather in Blackpool be cool and grey or sunny and warm?

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Friday and Saturday will be warm and bright again for most, but with a few showers. Sunday will be cloudier and windier generally with occasional rain or showers.

“Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with blustery winds at times.”

Saturday (25 May)

Blackpool is set to be cloudy throughout the day on Saturday. The maximum temperature of 13C will be reached by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm, with an overnight temperature of 11C.

Sunday (26 May)

Sunday is set to see light rain throughout the day, changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

Maximum temperature of 15C, which will reach its peak by 10am and remain so throughout the rest of the day.

The temperature will dip to 12C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Monday (27 May)

Bank Holiday Monday is set to begin cloudy, changing to light showers by late morning.

Maximum temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 10C.