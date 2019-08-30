Blackpool Illuminations 2019: Here is the latest weather forecast ahead of tonight's big Switch-On

Have your say

This is the expected weather for the Blackpool Illuminations big Switch-On

According to the Met Office forecast, Blackpool will be mostly cloudy today, with a strong breeze.

Tonight is the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019.

There is a low chance of rain, meaning the 20,000 expected visitors for the Switch-On are likely to stay dry as they celebrate.

READ MORE >>> Road closures: here are the diversions in place for the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019



Temperatures will reach a high of 19 degrees this afternoon, but it should stay relatively warm, at 17 degrees, for the Switch-On this evening.