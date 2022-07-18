Blackpool hour-by-hour weather: This is when temperature will be at their peak during Monday's Amber weather warning

Blackpool and the Fylde coast are covered by an Amber weather warning on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to reach a sweltering 31C.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:20 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:01 am

The Met Office Amber warning, which has been issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Blackpool is 16C, almost half the predicted temperature during this week’s heatwave.

Hot and sunny weather on Blackpool Promenade

The highest recorded temperature in Blackpool was 33.7C, which was set in July 1976.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Monday, July 18, 2022:

08:00 – 19C / 69% humidity / UV 2

09:00 – 22C / 63% humidity / UV 3

10:00 – 24C / 58% humidity / UV 5

11:00 – 26C / 52% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 26C / 50% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 28C / 45% humidity / UV 7

14:00 – 29C / 39% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 30C / 37% humidity / UV 5

16:00 – 30C / 36% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 31C / 38% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 31C / 40% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 30C / 42% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 29C / 45% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 28C / 50% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 27C / 53% humidity / UV -

23:00 – 26C / 53% humidity / UV -

