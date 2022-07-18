The Met Office Amber warning, which has been issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Blackpool is 16C, almost half the predicted temperature during this week’s heatwave.

Hot and sunny weather on Blackpool Promenade

The highest recorded temperature in Blackpool was 33.7C, which was set in July 1976.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Monday, July 18, 2022:

08:00 – 19C / 69% humidity / UV 2

09:00 – 22C / 63% humidity / UV 3

10:00 – 24C / 58% humidity / UV 5

11:00 – 26C / 52% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 26C / 50% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 28C / 45% humidity / UV 7

14:00 – 29C / 39% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 30C / 37% humidity / UV 5

16:00 – 30C / 36% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 31C / 38% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 31C / 40% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 30C / 42% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 29C / 45% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 28C / 50% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 27C / 53% humidity / UV -