Blackpool hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when temperatures will be highest this weekend
Weather experts at the Met Office are predicting two days of dry, bright and warm weather this weekend across Blackpool.
Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 18C following a cooler few days after this week's mini-heatwave.
Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, with a mix of patchy fair-weather cloud and sunny intervals.
Scattered showers and sunny spells are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures remaining warm at around 17C.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend in Blackpool:
Saturday, June 5, 2021
06:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 13C
07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 13C
08:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C
09:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C
10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C
11:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
12:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
13:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
14:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
15:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
16:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
17:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
18:00 - Cloudy / 5% chance of rain / 17C
19:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
20:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
21:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C
22:00 - Patchy cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
23:00 - Cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C
Sunday, June 6, 2021
07:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 10% chance of rain / 13C
10:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C
13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
19:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 13C