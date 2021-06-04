Blackpool hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when temperatures will be highest this weekend

Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 18C following a cooler few days after this week's mini-heatwave.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, with a mix of patchy fair-weather cloud and sunny intervals.

Scattered showers and sunny spells are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures remaining warm at around 17C.

More warm weather is on its way to Blackpool this weekend.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend in Blackpool:

Saturday, June 5, 2021

06:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 13C

07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 13C

08:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C

09:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C

10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C

11:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

12:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

13:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

14:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

15:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

16:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

17:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

18:00 - Cloudy / 5% chance of rain / 17C

19:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

20:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

​21:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C

22:00 - Patchy cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

23:00 - Cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C

Sunday, June 6, 2021

07:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 10% chance of rain / 13C

10:00 - Patchy cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 15C

13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

19:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C