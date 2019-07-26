Blackpool heatwave: This is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Blackpool is set to see the heatwave continue on Friday 26 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

However, conditions will become wetter over the next few days as heavy rain is set to hit.

The weather in Blackpool is set to see the heatwave continue on Friday 26 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine throughout most of the morning. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 22C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy but dry throughout. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see rain throughout the day, with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for rain from 12pm on Saturday (27 July) until 3pm on Sunday (28 July). Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 July to Thursday 8 August said: “Outbreaks of rain and showers are likely in western and northern parts of the UK on Tuesday with brisk winds, but drier and brighter weather is expected in the east.

“The rest of the period looks likely to see a northwest/southeast split in the weather across the UK.

“This will give outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy, and strong winds at times across northwestern parts, with the south and especially the southeast, likely to remain warm or very warm, with the risk of some showers, but mostly dry with sunny spells.”