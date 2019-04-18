Blackpool Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in Blackpool over the next four days.

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is forecast to see sunshine during the morning, with cloud throughout the rest of the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by mid-afternoon, remaining warm throughout the evening.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

Saturday will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day.

The temperature will be warm throughout the day, reaching 19C by 1pm. It will still be around 12C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.

The evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature only dipping slightly to 17C by 7pm.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening.

The temperature will reach 20C by mid-afternoon, dipping to 14C by 10pm. The evening will be clear and dry.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said, “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”