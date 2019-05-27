Blackpool Bank Holiday Monday weather: This is when to expect rain today

Have your say

If you were hoping for some Bank Holiday Monday sun then you're going to be disappointed.

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a rather wet affair with showers forecast throughout.

Blackpool Bank Holiday Monday weather

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

After a bright start to the morning with some sunny spells, scattered showers will develop quickly through the morning with some heavier downpours expected by late morning. The morning temperature will peak at 12C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

The afternoon will remain cloudy with some scattered showers expected, with highs of 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Rain is expected to continue through the evening, easing towards midnight. Dry and clear spells are expected during the early hours. Overnight temperatures will drop to a mild 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers with the best of the sunshine across the coast between 11am and 7pm. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 2019 said: “A dry and chilly start on Wednesday but turning cloudy and wet for the afternoon.

"Showers or longer spells of rain on Thursday with some showery rain lingering on Friday."