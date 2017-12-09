WEATHER WARNING: Lancashire communities could be ‘cut off’ by heavy snow

Have your say

Wintery conditions are causing problems across Lancashire as residents are being warned communities could be cut off due to heavy snow.

An amber weather warning is in place across the county as a spell of heavy snow is forecast to hit tomorrow.

A less severe yellow warning is also in place until 6pm today (Saturday) as the wintery conditions already start to cause problems across the county.

Snow began to fall in parts of overnight and the M6 near Bamber Bridge was closed following an accident in snowy conditions at around 9am on Saturday morning.

Chorley FC also cancelled its game due to a frozen pitch.

Storm Caroline left behind a legacy of Arctic air and people woke up to snow - but forecasters predict the worst snow is yet to come.

Met Office forecasters have warned of icy roads and snow showers throughout the day. Up to 20cm could fall in some places today, they said.

But tomorrow ‘a spell of heavy snow is likely’, Met Office forecasters added.

“Road, rail and air travel delays are likely,” they said. “As well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

Police in Lancashire have also warned motorists to think twice before they get behind the wheel.

Lancashire Road Police took to twitter to warn motorists of hazardous conditions after a single car crash on the M6 near Bamber Bridge closed two lanes on Saturday morning.

They said: “Please drive to the conditions... Slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes. Don’t use lanes with a ❌ above them... Thankfully no serious

Another officer ACC Terry Woods tweeted a picture of snowy conditions on the M65 near Darwen.