‘Wear a red poppy with pride’: The debate around red and white poppies

Have your say

Red poppies have become synonymous with Remembrance Day, adorning clothing and ceremonial wreaths to commemorate Britain’s war dead.

However, in recent years the white poppy – a pacifist symbol of remembrance – has increased in prominence, with lively debate surrounding its place in the observance of Armstice Day.

White poppies

According to the Peace Pledge Union (PPU), white poppies represent three things – remembrance for all victims of war, commitment to peace and a challenge to the glamourisation of conflict.

The red poppy appeal, organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL), represents remembrance associated with the British Armed Forces.

READ MORE>>> This is why some people wear white poppies to mark Remembrance Day

Here are your thoughts...

I prefer the red poppy as it focuses on the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

However I have no issue with people who prefer to wear a white poppy.

They are calling for a world without war and that noble aim is a good way to honour fallen soldiers.

Let people remember the way they want to.

Christopher Flux

I would prefer white poppies were on sale a different time of year to save displacing red poppy sales.

For me the red poppy has always been about remembering all those killed in conflict.

David Houghton

Despite what the PPU say, the red poppy is NOT political.

Alistair Woodburn

I’ve always stated that I wear my poppy to remember the sacrifice made for my freedom and that’s my right as a freedom of choice but it’s also the same right of those that choose NOT to wear one.

Stuart Dagger

Sell white poppies on World Peace Day - Remembrance Sunday is red poppy day.

Angela Fearns

No money from white poppies goes to our troops.

David Kellett

So are they starting a war of words over a poppy?

We wear a poppy as a symbol remembering all people, race and religion, that were in a war.

The poppy symbolises red, the blood that was spilled, black for mourning the ones that never came home and green for new life and peace.

Ann Smith

We may not support war now but we should all honour the sacrifices made by those in a different time. Wear a red poppy with pride.

Martin Howells

There’s always going to be people who moan. Moan you are not wearing a poppy. Moan if you do.

Best thing you can do is please yourself.

Carlo Maniscalco

Plenty of other days in the year to wear a white poppy.

David Raynor

Remembrance Sunday is for the families of the fallen. Not for those who wish to promote their politics.

Aliz Teague

The red poppy sales go to assist veterans and their families.

It’s not political.

Millie Mo

There is no glamour in war.

Valerie Hunt