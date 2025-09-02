Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool has refuted claims that an 11-year-old girl left her school prom in tears after “bullies tore her dress to pieces”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Robinson, from Blackpool, claimed she had attended her primary school prom on July 16 when a bully “repeatedly stamped on” her £450 blue dress as others “filmed it and laughed.”

She said she was so distraught that she “didn’t come out of her room” and refused to attend school for the final two days of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, | Google

Her mother, Micha Robinson, alleged that Jessica had endured bullying for the past three years and that incident at her prom has now been reported to police.

In response, the local community has rallied to give Jessica the “prom re-do” she deserves, with businesses donating their services free of charge.

Jessica Robinson, from Blackpool, claims to have left her school prom in tears after “bullies tore her dress to pieces” | Kennedy News and Media

However, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the case has now been closed and that no crime had been committed.

They said: “We received a report, including an allegation of criminal damage to a dress, on 16th July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, enquiries, including CCTV enquiries have been conducted and have concluded that no crime has been committed.”

Jessica with her mum Micha Robinson, who claims her daughter has endured bullying for the past three years | Kennedy News and Media

Following the police conclusion, an email from the Waterloo Primary Academy sent to parents/carers today that is currently circulating on social media read: “We are aware of the allegations that have been made following our Year 6 end of year prom and a pupil's dress.

“We have taken substantial time to carry out a thorough review of the extensive CCTV footage, this clearly shows that the dress in question was damaged accidentally by the child herself, and was further damaged by other children, who accidentally stood on the hem of the dress while playing with her, or in close proximity to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The footage also clearly shows staff members promptly assisting by carefully pinning the dress back together, after which the child can be seen playing with friends and continuing to enjoy her evening at the prom.”

They added: “The extensive CCTV evidence has been shared with the police, who have reviewed the matter and thereafter have confirmed that no further action will be taken.

“We are deeply disappointed at the way this situation has been reported.

“We wish to reassure parents that we take our sateguarding responsibilities incredibly seriously.

“We look forward to welcoming all of the children back to school for the start of the new academic year.”

Waterloo Primary Academy has been approached for further comment on the matter.