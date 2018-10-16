Watch: Masked robber chased off by Blackpool shop owner

A masked man who tried to rob a Blackpool newsagent at knifepoint was chased off empty handed.

It happened yesterday afternoon (Monday, October 15) at around 1:35pm when the suspect entered Ansdell Wine Shop on Ansdell Road threatening the shopkeeper with a knife whilst wearing a Guy Fawkes-type mask and making demands for money.

Masked man in Blackpool robbery attempt

He then tried to force his way behind the counter before being chased off by the shop owner empty handed.

It is thought that the offender travelled on a mountain bike which was later recovered by officers close by, along with a knife believed to have been used during the incident.

Det Con Sarah Moyes from Blackpool CID said: “Thankfully the shopkeeper wasn’t hurt during the attack but is understandably shaken up by what happened.

“We need anyone who recognises this man or indeed the mask he wore to speak to us.”

The the video, the man can be seen threatening the shopkeeper with the knife and trying to get behind the counter.

The owner then throws objects at him, including cans of beer, and the man flees.

If you have any information that could help, please call us on 01253 604141 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 731 of October 15.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.