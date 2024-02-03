Watch Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant jam with late bandmate Jon Bonham's sister at Blackpool gig
Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant took part in an impromptu performance at a Blackpool festival recently alongside the sister of his late bandmate Jon Bonham.
Singer Deborah Bonham, sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer Jon Bonham, was performing with her band, Bonham-Bullick, at the UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens when she spotted Robert Plant in the audience.
Plant, the vocalist for the legendary rock band, was subsequently invited on stage by his former bandmate's daughter to raucous cheers from the audience. Also joining Deborah and Plant was Suzi Dian, the singer from Plant's new band Saving Grace.