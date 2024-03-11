Watch as I take a trip to the country’s happiest area to live which is on Lancashire’s doorstep!

This Lancashire area ranked the highest in the UK for different factors making it the happiest place to live!
By Sam Quine
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:35 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
The Ribble Valley topped the charts for happiest areas to live in the county following a recent study.

So I went to pay it a visit to see if it really lived up to its name after being ranked number one.

Watch as I ventured round towns in the Ribble Valley as well as speak to local residents on their views about living in the area.

